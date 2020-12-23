Delores Hager

Delores Hager, 86, Harvey, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Primrose Care Center in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. Prayer services will be held 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Selz.

Delores was born March 6, 1934 near Selz. She was the daughter of Frank and Philomena (Volk) Vetter. She grew up and attended country school near Selz. Delores married Wendelin Hager on Oct. 23, 1950 at the St Anthony Catholic Church in Selz. They moved to Wendelin's grandparents' farm in Pierce County which later they bought. They continued living on the farm until moving into Harvey in June of 2003. Wendelin passed away on Oct. 18, 2017. While living on the farm she milked cows, cut hay, and was also a combine operator. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, baking, family gatherings, cooking for the help that would come out to the farm.

Delores was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church of Selz, Christian Mother's, Wells Eagles Auxiliary. Delores is survived by her son, Robert (Jane) Hager of Harvey; daughter, Suzelle (Irvin) Feist of Lincoln; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clem Vetter and Ken Vetter, both of Minot, Frank Vetter of Eugene, Ore.; sisters, Bert (Volk) Kielty of Eugene, Ore.; Clara Martin of Phoenix, Ariz.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, daughter, Karen Jean Hager.

Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey.