Delores Mae (Bollinger) Renschler, 89, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at the Strasburg Care Center, Strasburg.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, a private graveside service will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

There will be no visitation or viewing.

Delores was born July 30, 1931, to Ed and Lydia Bollinger. She grew up on a farm East of Linton. She attended and graduated from Linton High School in 1949. She was employed by several businesses in Linton during her adult life.

She worked at the Linton Hospital in 1993 as a CNA until 2000 when she started working at the Strasburg Care Center. She retired in 2008.

Delores married Neil Renschler in 1951. They lived on the Renschler Farmstead west of Linton until 2002. She entered the Strasburg Care Center in 2016.

Delores is survived by her sons, Sam (Helen), Linton; Jason (Sandy), Bismarck; daughter, Karen (Tom) Fargo; daughter-in-law, Sharon, Bismarck; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil; son, Alan; granddaughter, Abby Mae; and many brother and sister in laws.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America to honor and remember veterans during the holiday season or the Strasburg Care Center Activity Fund.

Myers Funeral Home, Linton.