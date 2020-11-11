Delores Sample

Delores L. Sample, 90, of Mandan, passed away Nov. 5, 2020 in a Mandan care center possibly from loneliness caused by all the COVID restrictions. Cremation has taken place. There will be a small celebration of life memorial service held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Century Baptist Church, Bismarck.

Delores was born July 21, 1930 the youngest of 14 children to Emanuel and Dorothea (Wagner) Fuerst in Kaylor, S.D. She grew up there with many nieces and nephews to play with.

In 1953 she married Virgel Sample. They lived and worked in Parkston, S.D. Together they raised six children. In 1972 they moved and made their home in Mandan. She worked at St Alexius Hospital (starting at the Peace Pipe) until her retirement. They were members of Century Baptist Church where she made many friends while attending Bible studies. Her greatest joy was her family and extended family. She was so excited as each child, grandchild and now great-grandchild was born. She accepted everyone as family. She had a silly side that if you were lucky enough to see, would keep you laughing.

She is survived by her children, Vonda and Joe Ogden, N.Y.; Julie and Jack Moravitz, Colo.; Mona and Bernie Heid and Nancy and Scott Frieze, all of Mandan. Grandchildren, Sara Ogden, Laura Ogden, Jillian Bailey, Jermiah Bailey, Anita Moravitz, Erick and Maneka Moravitz, Cassie and James Till, Tom and Lacy (Ripplinger) Heid, Travis and Maria Heid, Mallory Sample; Alex and Eric Rumple, Sean and Annie Beckler and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgel Sample (2010), daughter, Marcy Sample (2019) and son, Virgil Sample (2016), two grandsons, Ethan (1996) and Noah (2020) Beckler, her parents and all of her siblings.

We would like to thank all the staff at Sunset in Mandan for the tender care and love that you showed her. You were her family during these trying times.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Century Baptist Church.

