Deloris Alm
Deloris Alm

Deloris Alm, 96, Bismarck, died March 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11 at Grace Lutheran Brethren, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also continue one hour prior at the church.

Burial will be held at the Regan Cemetery, Regan.

To read Deloris' full obituary and to see livestreaming information, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
10
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Brethren
Bismarck, ND
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Brethren
Bismarck, ND
