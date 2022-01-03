Menu
Deloris Merbach
Deloris Merbach

Deloris June Seidler Pahl Merbach died peacefully in her sleep at Jacobson Memorial Care Center in Elgin, on Dec. 30, 2021.

She is survived by her seven children: Linda (Paul), Deland (Gloria), Janet, Margo (Glen), Jeri (Matt), Christi (Dale) and Scott; grandchildren: Stacy, Erik (Karina), Michael, Cory (Krysta), Jared (Charlene), Anne (George), Carman (Brad), Jasmin (Jared), Roland, Reece and Tucker; great grandchildren: Cody, Justin, Bailey, Beryl, Noah, Shaylynn, Bella, Marren, Zoeigh, Decker, Macy, Archer, Cassidee, Braya, and Asher; brother Delmar (Florence), sisters-in-law: Ida (Pahl) Deeg, and Marilyn Merbach, brother-in-law Lawrence (Renelle), and may cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, infant daughter, Marsha and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and sisters and brothers-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Deloris's memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Ambulance Service or Fire Department in New Leipzig, ND.

The Funeral Service for Deloris will be held at 11 a.m. MT, Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Leipzig. Pastor John Amundson will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at New Leipzig.

The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com and going to Deloris's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here."

The family requests that all those attending wear masks.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
New Leipzig, ND
