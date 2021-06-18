Delphia Nelson

Delphia Nelson, 92, Mandan, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Miller Point, Mandan. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 25 at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan, with Rev. Zelwyn Heide officiating. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Private inurnment was in Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan.

Delphia was born Jan. 23, 1928, in Bismarck, to Gustav and Wilhelmina (Altenburg) Holze. She married Charles Nelson in 1952. He passed away in 1975. She moved to Center in 1977 and to Mandan in 2014.

She taught school for eight years. As the "band-aid lady," she worked as an elementary school secretary and playground supervisor. She was active in many community and county committees, including American Cancer Society, for 25 years; Oliver County Golden Age Club, as president for 24 years; Morton County Golden Age Board, for 15 years; Oliver County Ambulance Board, for 15 years; Silver-Haired Legislature, for three years; Site Manager for Meals on Wheels, for five years; and served on the original Oliver County Library Board.

She is survived by her daughters, Lola Tungland, St. Paul, Minn., Glenda Glasner and Audrey Nelson, Mandan; daughter-in-law Linda Nelson of Center. She also leaves grandchildren, Heather and Erin Tungland, Ashley Nelson, Thia (Bryce) Buri, Aaron Georgeson, and Samantha Hlebechuk; and great-grandchildren Max Georgeson, Sydney and Livia Buri; her sister, Vianne Brandt; numerous nieces and nephews.

Delphia was preceded in death by her husband; son, Bruce; brother, Milton Holzie; sisters, Lorraine Masad and Olinda Baldwin; and great-grandson, Oliver George Hlebechuk.

Please sign her guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.