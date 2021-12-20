Menu
Dennis Dockter
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Dennis Dockter

Dennis Dale Dockter died as he lived; with restrained dignity. He died in the arms of his wife at their home on Dec. 18, 2021.

Born on Dec. 6, 1955, Dennis was the apple of their eye and only child of Emil and Freda (Stolz) Dockter. Dennis cared lovingly and kindly for his parents as they aged. He turned down an offer from Justice Sparky Gierke and a move to Washington, D.C. at his mother's behest. She wanted Dennis to help care for his dad, Emil, who had developed Parkinson's.

When Dennis joined band in middle school, he wanted to play drums. His disappointment at being selected to play trombone "because of his long arms" was enormous. Dennis's dad, ever his hero, had a discussion with the band director who quickly dropped the "long arm" theory and assigned Dennis to percussion. This set into motion a musical passion that spanned his entire life and also earned him the Arion award at Bismarck High School in 1974. Countless hours were spent rehearsing, gigging and setting up and tearing down his trap set. Dennis enjoyed playing all types of music from jazz to rock and roll. He had fond memories of gigging with his dad. Dennis was especially proud of his inclusion in the ND State American Legion Band. He and several high school friends reunited in the early 2000s for one last run, Everybody's Doin' It played at local bars and events for a couple years. While it was fun, Dennis often remarked that this venture reminded him why he quit rock and roll bands in the first place.

Dennis had an interest in politics and journalism and studied the same while at Bismarck Junior College where he was a staff reporter for the campus paper and a member of the BJC music department. The stories he told of the band trips are legend. He graduated from BJC in 1976 and then went to University of North Dakota. It was during his time at UND that he realized journalism would not provide the career or lifestyle he was seeking. He graduated from UND in 1979 and immediately began law school at UND School of Law; graduating 1982. That same year he became a clerk for the North Dakota Supreme Court and held that position for one year, at which time he was hired as a full-time staff attorney. He held that position until he retired in January, 2020.

Dennis married Laura Schmidt in 2001. He supported and encouraged Laura in everything she did from getting a college degree to taking up running. Dennis was welcomed and cherished by Laura's extended family. His keen wit and dry humor made him an immediate favorite. He was especially close to great niece Lexi (Dralle) Hines. With Lexi he could be a kid again; dancing on bubble wrap and shooting screeching balloon rockets into the giant pine trees and onto neighbors' roofs.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is survived by his wife, Laura and their cat, Medora; several cousins including Keith Eliason and Evy Olson; Laura's family, including her parents, Andy and Joan Schmidt of Braddock, and great niece, Lexi.

Dennis, whose laugher could light up an entire room, or heart, was kind beyond measure. He lived with enthusiasm and did all he could to stay here a while longer. Alas, he was foiled at every turn. Dennis will be honored and remembered at an event in the Spring.

I love you my sweet Mister. "How lonesome our home bereft of thee."

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. To share your memories of Dennis, to share condolences with Laura, and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 20, 2021.
Deepest Sympathy Laura...he was a great guy and best laugh and smile ever, he was a neighbor when we first moved to Bismarck and made us feel like we were part of Bismarck family, and he was so lucky to find you Laura as you were a beautiful couple, he will be missed. Prayers and hugs to you and family.
Jo Schoch
December 22, 2021
Our hearts are saddened by the news of Dennis' passing. He was from a long lineage of the Docter family ... such good people. Laura, you and your family will be in our hearts and minds as you walk through this grief journey.
Gwen & Chuck McCay
Friend
December 21, 2021
Farewell my classmate and friend. We first met in the nursery at St. Alexius Hospital as newborns after our mothers gave birth to us, we grew up in the same neighborhood, we went to Pioneer Elementary, Simle, Bismarck High, and Bismarck Junior College together. The world will miss your gentle spirit and ready smile. May the Lord grant you your reward and comfort to those you leave behind.
David Farnsworth
Friend
December 20, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
December 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Laura and extended family especially Lexi. I worked with Dennis at the Court for many years in Justice Gierke´s office. The three of us had the American Legion in common and we attended a few conventions together. Great memories, especially when Justice Gierke was the National Commander. Dennis was a great guy. He was always willing to lend an ear when writing opinions, he was quick to make you laugh, and he was the guy who watched and listened. He never drew attention to himself. Even though he was content not to be the life of the party, Dennis was larger than life. He drew you to him because of his quiet dignity and unassuming ways. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. DeNae Kautzmann and Peter Anderson
DeNae Kautzmann
Work
December 20, 2021
My heart is so sad to know that Dennis has left this world. I grew up directly across the street from Dennis. We neighborhood kids were quite close. While some of them played Army, others of us enjoyed getting the daily weather report as only Dennis could deliver it. He was very demonstrative and hilariously clever with words. Saturday mornings, one car after another would pull up to their home for student´s weekly accordion lessons from Emil. Many Saturday afternoons, we´d spend in Dennis´s basement watching Roy Rogers and Dale Evans sing their way into the sunset or Zorro as he took care of the bad guys. Unbeknownst to him, Dennis´s creativity and humor carried me through some tougher times in life. I learned from him, humor is great medicine. As we went different ways in high school, the effect our childhood friendship had on me was lasting. Dennis went on to take such loving care of Freda until she passed away. Laura, I didn´t get to meet you, but I have no doubt you were the perfect match. May God bless your broken heart! Dennis may have left this world, but he definitely left this world a better place! Thanks for the memories, Dennis!
Linda (Paul) Oswald
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results