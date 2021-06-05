Dennis O'Neill

Dennis O'Neill, 70, Mandan, passed away May 18, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Dennis was born Nov. 29, 1950 in Bismarck to Owen and Rosella (Kolberg) O'Neill. He grew up in Mandan and enjoyed wrestling in high school. He graduated from Mandan High School in 1968 and went on to attend Bismarck Junior College and Dickinson State College where he continued to wrestle. Dennis enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving from January 1970 until he was honorably discharged in November 1972.

Dennis loved his horses and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He had a passion for art and was a talented draftsman.

He is survived by his brothers, Eugene (Linda) O'Neill, Mandan and Patrick (Roxane) O'Neill, Moreno Valley, Calif.; along with a niece, Erin (Arik) Moe, Arlington, Wash.; and great-nephew, Finnegan Moe.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.