Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis O'Neill
FUNERAL HOME
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
1701 Sunset Dr
Mandan, ND

Dennis O'Neill

Dennis O'Neill, 70, Mandan, passed away May 18, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Dennis was born Nov. 29, 1950 in Bismarck to Owen and Rosella (Kolberg) O'Neill. He grew up in Mandan and enjoyed wrestling in high school. He graduated from Mandan High School in 1968 and went on to attend Bismarck Junior College and Dickinson State College where he continued to wrestle. Dennis enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving from January 1970 until he was honorably discharged in November 1972.

Dennis loved his horses and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He had a passion for art and was a talented draftsman.

He is survived by his brothers, Eugene (Linda) O'Neill, Mandan and Patrick (Roxane) O'Neill, Moreno Valley, Calif.; along with a niece, Erin (Arik) Moe, Arlington, Wash.; and great-nephew, Finnegan Moe.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.



Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Drive, Mandan, ND
Jun
9
Service
10:00a.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
1825 46th St, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dennis was a great person I know because I was the one who signed Dennis into the marines Rest In Peace Semper Fi
Don Berger
School
June 8, 2021
So sorry for your family´s loss, He was such a nice person, Our Prayers amd Hugs are with you. Bless your family.
Wanda Belden Knoll
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results