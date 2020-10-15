Dennis Sailer

Sioux Falls, S.D. - Dennis Daryl Sailer, 77, died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Funeral services will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. His funeral service will be available to view online at www.georgeboom.com.

Dennis was born Aug. 3, 1943 in Beulah to Clarence and Rose (Becker) Sailer. Dennis attended and graduated from Dickinson State University where he earned his bachelors of arts degree in music education.

Dennis was united in marriage with Sandra Lee Morrison on Sept. 3, 1965 in Robinson. Dennis then began teaching music in schools first for two years in Hazelton then for five years in Scranton. In 1972, Dennis began his 32-year career as a heavy equipment operator in the coal industry with Knife River Coal, now Dakota Westmorland. Dennis retired in 2004 and made his home in Beulah until moving to Sioux Falls, S.D. in 2015.

Dennis was a gifted musician and played the accordion and drums in several bands. He enjoyed John Deere tractors and watching western movies. Above all, Dennis loved spending time with his family and friends.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sandra, Sioux Falls, SD; son, Brian (Michelle) Sailer, Moorhead, Minn.; daughter, Julie (Justin) Leiseth, Crooks, S.D.; five grandchildren, Mikayla, Ethan and Evan Sailer, Jacob and Joshua Leiseth; brother, Douglas (Sally) Sailer, Mandan; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and two infant sisters.