Dennis F. Sebastian, 89, Hebron, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Marian Manor in Glen Ullin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 22 at 11:00 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hebron. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 21 from 5:00-6:00 pm with a KC Rosary and Parish Vigil beginning at 6:00 pm at St. Ann's Church in Hebron.

