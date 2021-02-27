Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Tronson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
LANGHANS FUNERAL HOMES - PARSHALL
106 MAIN STREET
Parshall, ND

Dennis Tronson

Dennis Marvin Tronson, "Cowboy," was born Aug. 10, 1949, to Clarence and Alice (Ulledahl) Tronson, in Minot, where he was raised and educated. He spent his summers working on his uncle's farm. He had many jobs over the years before he began working for the railroad. He lived in Bismarck for many years and retired as a conductor after 40 years.

He was once married to Mary Kazor and to this union his three children were born. He then married Ruth Frederickson and blended their families. In 2015, he was united in marriage to Denise Beck. In 2016, Dennis decided they should move to Minot, where he became a bartender at his cousin Rick's bar.

Dennis spent his time golfing, camping, hunting, and fishing. In his younger days he also liked rodeoing. He enjoyed visiting with people and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, Dennis passed away, after a short battle with COVID-19, with his wife at his side. His big smile and great sense of humor will be missed by many.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Denise Tronson of Minot; daughters, Kim of Colorado, and Mickey of South Dakota; son, Jason (Kristy) of Texas; stepchildren, Linda (Pam) of Minnesota, and Shelly, Brenda (Byron), and Sandy (Jon) all of Fargo, and JR (Jeannie) of Bismarck; sister, Debbie Krosbakken of Las Vegas; a niece and a nephew; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; seven grandchildren, eight step grandchildren, and 11 step great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; a step grandson, a step great-grandson, and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be planned this summer.

(Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall www.langhansfuneralhome.com)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
LANGHANS FUNERAL HOMES - PARSHALL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dennis was more than just a stepdad to me, he was my bonus dad! I was blessed to have him in my life since I was four. He taught me so much in life that I am now passing onto my kids. He was an avid outdoorsman and as a young boy thought he knew everything about hunting and fishing; how set out a goose decoy spread when I was ten, taught me to always work your dog into the wind when hunting pheasants when I got my first dog at twelve, to have patience while deer hunting (this was a real challenge for him, for those that knew him know this was in short supply). Dennis taught me how to enjoy life in the outdoors. This passion evolved into our annual deer hunt with many relatives and friends for the past twenty years. So many good times will be remembered and this fall will not be the same without you. Dennis you will be with all the rest of my days in the field and when I look around my home and see all of the projects you helped make a house into a home where two beautiful grandchildren were raised with your and moms help. God bless, and until I see you on the other side remember always pass spades and diamonds together! Love J
JR Kasper
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results