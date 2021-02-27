Dennis Tronson

Dennis Marvin Tronson, "Cowboy," was born Aug. 10, 1949, to Clarence and Alice (Ulledahl) Tronson, in Minot, where he was raised and educated. He spent his summers working on his uncle's farm. He had many jobs over the years before he began working for the railroad. He lived in Bismarck for many years and retired as a conductor after 40 years.

He was once married to Mary Kazor and to this union his three children were born. He then married Ruth Frederickson and blended their families. In 2015, he was united in marriage to Denise Beck. In 2016, Dennis decided they should move to Minot, where he became a bartender at his cousin Rick's bar.

Dennis spent his time golfing, camping, hunting, and fishing. In his younger days he also liked rodeoing. He enjoyed visiting with people and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, Dennis passed away, after a short battle with COVID-19, with his wife at his side. His big smile and great sense of humor will be missed by many.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Denise Tronson of Minot; daughters, Kim of Colorado, and Mickey of South Dakota; son, Jason (Kristy) of Texas; stepchildren, Linda (Pam) of Minnesota, and Shelly, Brenda (Byron), and Sandy (Jon) all of Fargo, and JR (Jeannie) of Bismarck; sister, Debbie Krosbakken of Las Vegas; a niece and a nephew; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; seven grandchildren, eight step grandchildren, and 11 step great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; a step grandson, a step great-grandson, and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be planned this summer.

