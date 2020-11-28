Diana Burkle

Diana Burkle, 74, Jamestown, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at her home in Jamestown.

Diana was born Aug. 28, 1946 in Bismarck, the daughter of Paul and Christine (Schmierer) Job.

She and Wayne Burkle were married Aug. 27, 1967 in Linton. They made their home on a farm near Fredonia. Diana moved to Jamestown where she worked at local grocery stores until her retirement.

She attended the Grace Baptist Church in Gackle. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Tinker.

Diana is survived by her children, Cherie (Daren) Graber, Fredonia; Sandi (Rick) Himmelspach, Mandan; Kacey (Kendall) Blackburn, Maineville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Tara (Jason) Wentland, Jesse (Samantha) Graber, Luke Graber, Logan Himmelspach, Carter Himmelspach, Grant Himmelspach, Brady Kuntz, Mercedes Kuntz, Brandy (Jon) Lucas, Katelynn Blackburn, three great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Layla and Kali Graber and one brother, Larry (Bonnie) Job, Everest, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne, one great-grandchild, Nevach, five brothers and three sisters.

Private Family Service – Martin Luther Lutheran Cemetery, Fredonia.

Arrangements – Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown.