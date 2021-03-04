Diana Stockert

Diana Faith (Folmer) Stockert, 66, joined her Heavenly Father and family on March 2, 2021. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck with Rev. Lee Herberg. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Per Diana's wishes, cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Diana was born at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck on Feb. 10, 1955 to Donald and Annie (Doerr) Folmer. She was raised on a farm north of Regan where she loved her horses, cows, dogs, cats, two fawns, and even a guinea pig. Diana attended grade school at Regan and high school at Wilton. She graduated in 1973. Diana lived in various places before returning to N.D., where she worked as an accountant for various companies until her retirement in 2015.

In June 1989, Diana was blessed with her greatest gift, her daughter Jocelyn. Diana loved going to all of Jocelyn's concerts and sporting events to watch her play. Her proudest moment was when Jocelyn walked across the stage during her graduation from NDSU. Diana loved watching Bison football.

In July 2000, Diana married her best friend, Randy Stockert, at Glacier National Park. Together they loved exploring the National Park system with Yellowstone, Glacier and Theodore Roosevelt being their favorites.

Diana's most relaxing moments were camping with her husband and their three dogs: Macey, Mattie and Mojo. Whether it was playing in the water by the lake or romping on a sandbar at the desert, good times were had by all. In later years they were joined by their grand dogs: Finn, Bandit and Bella.

Diana is survived by her husband, Randy, Bismarck; daughter, Jocelyn (Zach) Schneider, Bismarck; stepdaughters, Jenny (Mark) Murray and son, Bismarck; Shana (Greg) Zahn and sons, Beulah; Anika (Curt) Schaff and children; brother-in-law, Rick Stockert; sister-in-law, Peggi Walters; sisters, Judy Bender and JoAnn Coon; nephews, Paul Folmer Jr., Dickinson; Tony Folmer, Bismarck; niece, Darcy (Dean) Salter, Bismarck; her grand dogs Finn, Bandit and Bella; her Saturday morning breakfast gang, Pam Smith, Nikki Gilbertson, Pam and Alisha Kautzman; her special long distance friends, Carol Hacker, Carol Johnson, Paula Baldwin and Wendy Johnson; and her special fur baby at the end, Sophie Lee.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Annie Folmer; sisters, Donna (Maurice) Mayer and Bernice (Vernon) Morris; brother, Paul (Janice) Folmer; niece, Tina Morris; sister-in-law, Deb Stockert; and both sets of grandparents. Waiting at the Rainbow Bridge are her loving dogs Macey, Mattie, Mojo, Penny, Smoky, Chico, Rascal, Sugar, Danny and Bullet; cats, Monster and Sassy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue (PO Box 896, Rolla, ND 58367).

Diana's family would like to extend a huge thank you to the nursing/CNA staff at Sanford for their compassion and care shown to Diana during her last stage of life. We were so blessed to have amazing people take care of Diana and will be forever grateful for Jenn up on the seventh floor as well as Gwen, Raquel, Johnnie, James, Lindsey, Glenda, Ken and Destini on the fourth floor!

To view the service livestream and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.