Diana Varty

Diana Louise (Shaw) Varty, 81, Bismarck died Aug. 29, 2021. Burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Diana was born Nov. 18, 1939, to Thomas and Daisy Shaw. She was the youngest of four daughters. She married Arthur Varty on June 20, 1959, and they raised five children together. She was a homemaker for most of her married life but worked as a bookkeeper for some years as well. She enjoyed card games when she was younger, loved to read, watch game shows and classic movies, was an Elvis fan, and appreciated good food and great jokes.

Diana is survived by sisters Norma Knutson and Shirley Rogers, children: Steve (Debbie) Varty, Tom (Tammy) Varty, LaRae (Ted) Kuusisto, William (Beth) Varty, Nancy Varty, grandchildren: Brian (Michelle) Varty, Doug Varty, Jason Kuusisto, Jeremiah Kuusisto, Victoria Varty, Lindsay (Thomas) Hartwell, Forrest (Annastasia) Varty, Brandy Varty, Haley (Logan) Lang, Katie Krueger, Charlie Jo Varty, Kayla Baker, Sara Krause, Kitanna Krause, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Daisy Shaw, her sister Inez Pretzer, and husband Arthur Varty.

