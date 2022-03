Dirk H. Brevik

FARGO, ND - Dirk H. Brevik, 65, Fargo, ND, died Monday, March 21, 2022, in his home.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, followed by a Life Celebration Service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead, MN.

