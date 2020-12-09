Dixie Axt

Dixie Axt (Ms. Axt), 43, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher, unexpectedly passed away Nov. 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dixie was brought into this world Feb. 16, 1977, the fourth of 10 children born to Donald and JoAnn Axt. She was raised on her family's farm near McClusky where she played in pastures and fell in love with God's creations. Dixie, who was Daddy's girl, always treasured the memories made on the farm. Her parents instilled in her the value of hard work and the drive to take on any challenge.

After graduating from McClusky High School in 1995, Dixie attended Minot State University in Minot where she earned a bachelor of science degree in both English and secondary education and psychology, along with a minor in philosophy. She accepted a position at Rancho High School in Las Vegas, where she taught English, English honors, American literature, modern literature, creative writing, AP English language and ocmposition, and psychology. Dixie completed a Master's degree in curriculum and instruction through Touro University in 2010. She was College Board certified in 2007 and was an AP English language and composition exam reader since 2011.

Dixie mastered the art of teaching with humility and compassion. Across 18 years at Rancho High School, Dixie sparked a light in thousands of students to "manifest (their) destiny" and write a story that could only be deemed "Literary Gold!" She was the gold standard of what a teacher should be, and she had immense pride in celebrating her current and former students' plethora of accomplishments.

Dixie, who was a free spirit with a magical personality, gave more to the world than it could ever give back. She was loyal, fierce and fabulous, humorous and genuine. Her authenticity as a human being is what drew so many people to her. She believed that "sometimes less is more" and encouraged everyone to "just keep going!"

Dixie is survived by her mom, JoAnn Axt; eight siblings, Tiffany (Gary) Williams, Valerie Axt (Jeff Reiner), Jeffrey (Missy) Axt, Jennifer (Samuel) Shea, Lacey Becker, Pamela (Donald) Vetter, Cheryl (Jesse) McCormack, and Gregory Axt (Anna Shorey); 20 nieces and nephews, Shelby, Nicole, Bethanie, Chase, Anna, Sarah, Olivia, Evelyn, Everette, Greyson, Rhodes, Brigham, Jada, Donovan, Maxwell, Ellie, Jamison, Jeremiah, Joanie and a nephew to be born in the coming month; a great niece, Freya; a great nephew, Preston; and her close friends, David Silberman, Natalie Dey, and Nicole Neumiller.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Axt; her sister, Deidre Axt; her brother-in-law, Chris Becker; maternal grandparents, Frank and Rose Mickelson; paternal grandparents, David and Annie Mary Axt; a niece, Grace Axt; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A service will be held at Sunne Lutheran Church, Wilton, at a 2021 date to be determined.

Love and Light, Dixie. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

In lieu of condolence gifts, donations can be made to the "Dixie Axt Love and Light Scholarship," which will be awarded to Rancho High School students who pursue a career in education. Donations can be made at the following link: https://bit.ly/3fUvFzv.