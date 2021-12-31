Don Gienger

Don Gienger, 80, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Global Pointe Senior Living in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Donald Edwin Gienger was born May 25, 1941 in Streeter, the son of Edwin and Virginia Gienger. He graduated from Streeter High School in 1959. He attended Hanson Mechanical Trade School in Fargo and received a diploma in Combined Welding.

He and Lila Gienger (Hougen) were married Aug. 5, 1967 in Valley City. They made their home on a farm west of Streeter. He managed a 1500+ acre small grain farm and cattle ranch, as well as owned and operated Don Gienger Trucking. Don was a lifelong member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Streeter, was a 40+ year member of the board of directors at Streeter Co-Op Oil Company, and was active in the Streeter Lions Club, and the Streeter Senior Citizens Club. In November of 2019, Don and Lila moved to the Heritage Centre in Jamestown. Don moved to Minnesota in November 2021.

He is survived by his four children: Perry (Briana), Denver, Colo.; Lisa Stay, Plymouth, Minn.; Lora (Igor) Princ, Eden Prairie, Minn.; Paul (Kyla), West Fargo, and grandchildren Hannah and Blake Gienger; Nathaniel, Bex and Zach Stay; Kristian and Sebastian Princ; and Callie Gienger. He is also survived by his sister Judith (John) Hoeglund, Detroit Lakes, Minn.; and brothers Dennis, Lake Forest, Calif.; Gerald (Ann), Erie, Colo.; and Eugene, New Zealand.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years and his parents.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, Plymouth, Minnesota, and will be livestreamed on the church website, spdlc.org.

Memorial service and burial will be held in Streeter at a later date with details to be published prior. Memorials preferred to Streeter Lions Club.

Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411

www.gearty-delmore.com