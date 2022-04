Don Two Bears

Don Two Bears, 57, Cannonball, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Two Bears Family Ranch, Cannonball. Family and friends will gather one hour prior at the Ranch.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.