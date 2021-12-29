Donald Brunmeier

Donald O. Brunmeier, 85, of Hazen, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. No services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place.

Don was born on March 5, 1936, to Ervin and Elsie (Reich) Brunmeier in Krem, ND. He attended the Cambridge school district and Hazen High School. He volunteered for the Army in 1955. Upon his discharge in 1957, he moved to Oregon where he worked as a carpenter and painter. Returning to the Hazen area in 1970. He raised his two sons, Steve, and Stan, while doing construction work, farming, and operating Don's Auto Body in Stanton, ND.

He married his beloved wife Ann (Rask) Brunmeier on May 2, 1985. Together they raised cattle and farmed until retirement in 2011. Their hobbies included collecting antiques and old tractors. Their final years were spent on the Brunmeier homestead east of Hazen, which they both dearly loved. Don enjoyed sharing funny stories and had a smile for everyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.