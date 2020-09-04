Donald E. Harris

A funeral service for Donald E. Harris, 86, of Dickinson, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Lisa Lewton officiating. Burial will take place in Dickinson Cemetery. In accordance with Donald's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Visitation for Donald will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church.

Donald passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Benedict's Health Center in Dickinson.

