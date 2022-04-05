Donald T. Price

Donald T. Price, 88, of Mandan, formerly of Price, ND, passed away April 2, 2022 at Edgewood Vista in Mandan.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, April 8th at First Lutheran Church in Mandan with Pastor Phil Leer officiating. A luncheon will follow. Burial will take place in the Hillview Cemetery, Price.

Visitation will be held from 5PM to 6PM Thursday followed by a 6 PM Prayer Service at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Mandan; sons: Steve (Linda) Price and Owen (Kim) Price; grandchildren: Alisha, Cole, Dakota, Evan, Tonya, Calla, and Scotty; great-grandchildren: Lydia, Mesa, Sophie, Kylie, Melanie, KinLee, Aiden, Laynie, and Raelynn; sister, Dorothy Keck; two brothers: Thomas Price and Douglas (Marlene) Price; sister-in-law, Sharon Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a baby boy, one brother, William; one sister, Grace Janssen; two brothers-in-law: Albert and Marvel Keck.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Don's name to your charity of choice.

