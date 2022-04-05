Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald T. Price
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Donald T. Price

Donald T. Price, 88, of Mandan, formerly of Price, ND, passed away April 2, 2022 at Edgewood Vista in Mandan.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, April 8th at First Lutheran Church in Mandan with Pastor Phil Leer officiating. A luncheon will follow. Burial will take place in the Hillview Cemetery, Price.

Visitation will be held from 5PM to 6PM Thursday followed by a 6 PM Prayer Service at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Mandan; sons: Steve (Linda) Price and Owen (Kim) Price; grandchildren: Alisha, Cole, Dakota, Evan, Tonya, Calla, and Scotty; great-grandchildren: Lydia, Mesa, Sophie, Kylie, Melanie, KinLee, Aiden, Laynie, and Raelynn; sister, Dorothy Keck; two brothers: Thomas Price and Douglas (Marlene) Price; sister-in-law, Sharon Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a baby boy, one brother, William; one sister, Grace Janssen; two brothers-in-law: Albert and Marvel Keck.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Don's name to your charity of choice.

Please go to buehlerlarson.com to view the full obituary and share condolences with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
Mandan, ND
Apr
7
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
Mandan, ND
Apr
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Lutheran Church
Mandan, ND
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.