Donald Schaffer

Donald James Schaffer, 74, Bismarck, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Alexius, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place. Private family services were held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

He enlisted in the Marines out of high school and served four years during the Vietnam war.

Donnie is survived by one brother, Ken (Jeanie); nephews, Brad (Jolene) Schaffer and Scott (Lisa) Schaffer; great-nephews, Chase, Blake, and Bryson; and niece, Chloe.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Pauline Schaffer.

