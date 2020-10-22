Menu
Donald Schaffer

Donald James Schaffer, 74, Bismarck, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Alexius, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place. Private family services were held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

He enlisted in the Marines out of high school and served four years during the Vietnam war.

Donnie is survived by one brother, Ken (Jeanie); nephews, Brad (Jolene) Schaffer and Scott (Lisa) Schaffer; great-nephews, Chase, Blake, and Bryson; and niece, Chloe.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Pauline Schaffer.

To share memories of Donald and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.