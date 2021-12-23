Donna Bosch

On Dec. 18, 2021, with profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Donna Rose Bosch, our loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister to all who loved her. She left us peacefully in her home with her husband by her side in Huntley, Montana. She was in her 76th year. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

She was born Sept. 26, 1945 in Strasburg to Peter and Rose Silbernagel. Donna was raised on a farm in Linton with her 14 siblings. On June 5, 1965, she married the love of her life and soul mate, Frank Bosch. They were married 56 beautiful years and together had three children. Donna was the beloved mother of Lynette, Darrin and Wade.

She graduated from the University of Mary as a Registered Nurse. She devoted over 50 years of her life caring for others as a nurse and while doing so she continued her education and received her master's degree. She started her nursing career in Grafton. When they moved to Bismarck she continued her work with City Nursing and Medcenter One. She was the executive director of Home Medical Resources for numerous years. After finishing her career at Medcenter, she taught nursing students at the University of Mary, where she educated young minds in the profession she loved. After Frank's retirement, they moved to Kalispell, Montana, where she was the executive director of Home Options Healthcare. She worked for another 15 years before retiring and moving to Huntley, Montana. She also served on numerous nursing boards.

Donna was a caregiver; her passion was caring for people. She offered her heart openly and willingly and extended a helping hand to everyone. She was quick to forgive and encourage, she was the glue to her family. She loved spending time with family and friends. She looked forward to the destination vacations with her sisters. They would meet and enjoy each other's company, go gambling and play bingo. But her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved cheering them on at sporting events, shopping, and taking Katie to Big Lots. Grandma never said "No." She will be dearly missed by everyone and never forgotten.

She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church. Her love for the Lord was unconditional and she volunteered as a Eucharistic minister.

"She opens her mouth with wisdom, and loving instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the way of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness." – Proverbs 31:26-27

Donna is survived by her spouse, Frank Bosch; and three children, Lynette (Gary) Schwalbe, Darrin (Cammy) Bosch and Wade (Patty) Bosch. She is the adored grandmother of Brandi (Dustin), Jerad, Colton (Beth), Breanna, Brayden, Katie, Lainey; and great-grandmother of Keiley, Lucas, Michael, Nicholas, Jaxton, Abel, Kolton, and Greyson; along with 14 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Pete and Rose Silbernagel and Leopold and Eva Bosch.

Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To share memories of Donna and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.