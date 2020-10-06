Menu
Donna Dailey

Donna Rae Dailey, 90, Mandan, died Oct. 4, 2020 at Miller Pointe Care Center in Mandan, with her daughters by her side.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mandan, Pastor Ryan Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at RedeemerMandan.com.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

For the full obituary and to share memories of Donna, please visit www.BuehlerLarson.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
