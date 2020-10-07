Donna Dailey

Donna Rae Dailey, 90, Mandan, died Oct. 4, 2020 at Miller Pointe Care Center in Mandan, with her daughters by her side.

A private family funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mandan, Pastor Ryan Wolfe officiating. Private family burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Thursday at www.RedeemerMandan.com.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

Donna was born Dec. 26, 1929 in Henry, S.D., to John and Martha R. (Anderson) Luken. She attended school and graduated from Henry High School. Donna married the love of her life, Eugene Dailey, on Oct. 30, 1948. In 1964 they moved to Mandan where she worked for the Mandan Hospital as the director of environmental services and later in her career became the director of purchasing. Always a busy and wonderful mother and grandmother, family was of the utmost importance to her. Family gatherings were her favorite and her grandkids meant the world to her.

Blessed to have shared in her life are her four children, Donald (Lori) Dailey, Dale Dailey, Gloria (Delton) Nelson, and Robin (Marvin) Nelson, all of Mandan; daughter-in-law, Linda Dailey, Mandan; brother and sister, Vern (Audrey) Luken and Elsie Young, both of Watertown, S.D.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dailey; son, David Dailey; grandson, Todd Dailey; her parents; two brothers, Raymond and Herman Luken; four sisters, Eunice Luken, Lois Grygiel, Mae Wenschlag, and Elnora Christopherson.