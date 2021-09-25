Sponsored by Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck.
3 Entries
Donna was a Blessing to my family and to all members at LCC. She served with compassion. We missed her so when she retired. I was so happy when she came back as a member at LCC. Donna will always have a special place in my heart. I will remember her for grace and faithfulness. She was loved by so many and will be missed. RIP Dear Pastor Donna.
Pam Hanson
Friend
September 30, 2021
You will be in our prayers. Donna was my cousin and we didn't see each other much due to distance, but at Diane's wedding, she was so giving and caring and we got to meet her grandson, Gavin.
Ben and Cheryl Breon (Stahmann)
Family
September 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful women and had a good soul.