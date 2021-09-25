Donna was a Blessing to my family and to all members at LCC. She served with compassion. We missed her so when she retired. I was so happy when she came back as a member at LCC. Donna will always have a special place in my heart. I will remember her for grace and faithfulness. She was loved by so many and will be missed. RIP Dear Pastor Donna.

Pam Hanson Friend September 30, 2021