Rev. Donna Dohrmann
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Rev. Donna Dohrmann, 70, Bismarck, passed away at a local hospital.

Arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.

To view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook and view the service livestream visit, www.eastgatefuneral.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Service
3:00p.m.
www.eastgatefuneral.com
ND
Sep
30
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Church of the Cross
1004 E. Highland Acres Rd, Bismarck, ND
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna was a Blessing to my family and to all members at LCC. She served with compassion. We missed her so when she retired. I was so happy when she came back as a member at LCC. Donna will always have a special place in my heart. I will remember her for grace and faithfulness. She was loved by so many and will be missed. RIP Dear Pastor Donna.
Pam Hanson
Friend
September 30, 2021
You will be in our prayers. Donna was my cousin and we didn't see each other much due to distance, but at Diane's wedding, she was so giving and caring and we got to meet her grandson, Gavin.
Ben and Cheryl Breon (Stahmann)
Family
September 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful women and had a good soul.
Lori Treiber Anderson
School
September 25, 2021
