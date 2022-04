Donna Ennen

Donna Lee Ennen, 81, Bismarck, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary.