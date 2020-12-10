Menu
Donna Haas

Donna Haas, 71, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held on 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Bismarck Eagles Club.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bismarck Eagles Club
ND
So sorry to read about Donna's passing. I met Donna years ago at White Drug Cafeteria. We had a so called lunch group which she was part of. Had many fun conversations. We got other chances to touch base at the Eagles Club. Please know our prayers are with her family.
Elaine Lehde
December 11, 2020
To Donna's family our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We got to know Donna at Bismarck eagles. She always had a great smile and a big hello for every. She always was willing to help out wherever she could at the club. My she now rest in peace & not have anymore pain. Good be with her.
Margie Charvat Muth
December 10, 2020
