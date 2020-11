Donna Pfaff

Donna Pfaff, 87, Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

To share memories of Donna and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.