Donna Mae Schmidt

May 1949-December 2021

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away unexpectedly in her sleep just days after spending her favorite holiday with her loving family.

Born to Joe and Virginia Michlitsch in Bismarck, she was the kindest of souls who always put her family first.

Donna worked as a beautician, "not a magician," for the greater portion of her adult life. She continued styling hair as she went on to serve the JC Penney company where she was a proud and loyal associate for more than 20 years. She was friendly to everyone she met and made acquaintances easily as she kept lifelong friendships through her gift of gab and pleasant, understanding nature.

Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandra; Donna is survived by her brothers: Dennis (Shari) Michlitsch and Robert (Roxann) Michlitsch. Also survived by her children's father, Randy Schmidt; as well as their three children: Scott (Tricia) Schmidt, Mike (Wendy) Schmidt, and Cheri Aldous.

Donna's greatest joy in life was spoiling her eight grandchildren: Jordan, Jaymes, Landen, Hannah, Logan, Becca, Kaiden, and Ryker. Gifting them with toys, treats, and tender love was her favorite thing to do; and she did it very well. We love you to the moon and back, Grandma!

By example, with her sweet and giving heart, she taught us all how to be compassionate, thoughtful, and kind. We will miss her immeasurably and will carry her lessons in our hearts, always.

Friends and family are welcome to gather for a celebration of life on Monday, Jan. 3, from 12-2 p.m. at Lindquist Mortuary in Bountiful, Utah.