Doreen Barnaby

On Feb. 26, 2021, our beloved Doreen Barnaby (51) received her wings after a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life ceremony, dinner and fellowship time will be held March 19, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. in Mandan at the DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail. A private burial will take place on the family ranch at a later date.

Doreen was born on June 18, 1969 to Gary Barnaby and Marguerite (Ervin) Emter. She graduated as valedictorian from Wibaux County High School in 1987 and from the University of North Dakota on May 14, 1995 with a bachelor of science in computer science, a bachelor of arts in math, and a minor in athletic coaching. In 1988, while attending college, Doreen worked nights at GFG Food Services in Grand Forks as a night biller to help put herself through school. Doreen continued to work for GFG and advanced to buyer III. She continued her 33 year career with this company, now US Food Services, holding the following positions: buyer II, replenishment lead, buyer supervisor and ending with the job of replenishment lead.

Doreen was very active in sports, 4-H, rodeo and Honor Society in her high school years. She enjoyed playing intramural basketball after college and loved returning to the family ranch on her vacation to help her Dad and brother with the farming and ranching duties and was instrumental in planning and preparing the meal for the branding crew. Doreen was all about family and rarely missed a family gathering, usually being the catalyst to bring everyone together.

Doreen loved the Lord and looked forward to opportunities to share her faith with those around her. She had a unique gift in being able to impart Godly wisdom to those she encountered, expressed with deep love. She stressed the importance of relationships and was adept in encouraging and mentoring those around her to reach the potential that she observed in them.

Doreen is survived by her father: Gary Barnaby; mother: Marguerite (Ervin) Emter; brothers: Gary J. Barnaby, Terry (Renee) Barnaby, Jerry (Kim) Barnaby; sisters: Joreen Paltza (special friend Paul Hogan), Loreen (Butch) Grandy, Coreen (Jason) Davis, special friend: Jimez Lambus; stepfamily: Dale (Hollie) Emter, Lyle Emter, Les (Rhonda) Emter, Bonnie (Garry) Teske, Josh (Katie) Rickett, Jamie (Bruce) Roberts, Breanna (Shawn) Koffler and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Doreen was preceded in death by her grandparents Merle and Joe Barnaby and Frank and Marcella Bares, stepbrother Michael Rickett and stepsister Kim Cosens.

We will greatly miss our sweet little angel, but know she is rejoicing in the loving arms of our Lord above.