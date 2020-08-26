Doris Axt

Doris Axt, 85, McClusky, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the CHI Community Memorial Hospital in Turtle Lake.

Private services will be held at the Assembly of God Church in McClusky with a public graveside service following at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Westheim Cemetery, McClusky. A reception will follow in the McClusky Park. The directions from the church are 4 miles north, 2 miles west and 0.5 mile south. The service will be streamed live at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Assembly of God Church, McClusky Facebook page. The public visitation, following CDC guidelines, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.

Doris was born Dec. 3, 1934, in McClusky to Millard and Caroline (Bonnet) Melom. She married Leon Axt June 14, 1953, in McClusky and he died Nov. 23, 2010. Doris is survived by her son, Gary of Wilton; Leona Lochthowe of Minot; Patricia Ryan of Sequim, Wash.; Gail Murphy of Sharpsburg, Ga.; Faye Axt of Harvey; Dora Ofsthun of Granville; Holly Roubal of McClusky; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Axt of Helena, Mont., Luella Wahl of Medicine Lake, Wash.; Sharon Grosz of Fargo; Twilla Zinke of Minot; and Loretta Zinke of Bismarck. Doris was preceded in death by son, Todd; grandchild, Glorya Murphy; infant brother, Reuben; brothers, Loren and Marvin.