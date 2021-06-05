Doris Clark

Doris Mae Clark (88) passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021, in Bismarck.

Doris was born to Jacob and Marie (Fox) Hendrickson on Aug. 7, 1932, in Bisbee. Doris married Russell Orville Henry Clark in Grand Forks in 1947. They started their family in Devils Lake. After the earlier years in Devils Lake the family moved to New Town where Russell was the chief of police. Doris handled the household of seven and helped at the local schools as a cook and spent many summers working at the local Tastee Freeze. They eventually retired to Jamestown where they managed apartment complexes.

After Russell passed, Doris moved to Bismarck for her last years. She really enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren play sports when in town and she cherished every moment with her family. Doris liked playing slots at the casinos (especially Prairie Knights).

She was proud to watch, hear about, and be a part of all her 14 grandchildren growing into happy adults with families of their own.

Doris is survived by her children, Marie (Ken) Volk, Ronalda (Ron) Evenson, Mark (Penny) and Jill Clark; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Chuck Hendrickson (Devils Lake) and Anna Schwandt (Rolla).

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; son, Steven; and grandson, Joel.

We all are very appreciative of the wonderful staff of St. Gabriel's Community for providing her peace and comfort in her last days.

Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice in Doris' name.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. The service will be livestreamed on Bismarck Funeral Home's Facebook page and a recording will be posted to Doris' obituary.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)