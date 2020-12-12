Doris Ritz

Doris M. Ritz, 94, Mandan, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service for family will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan with Pastor Bruce Adams officiating. Inurnment will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. State COVID-19 guidelines will apply for all attendees with masks mandatory.

Doris was born Aug. 25, 1926, south of Judson to Albert and Elsie (Werchau) Schwinkendorf. She was raised on a farm south of New Salem and graduated from New Salem High School. Her grandfather and great-grandfather were founding members of Bethel Church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married and so were all of her children. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was the first woman elected to Bethel Consistory. Following high school Doris worked at Conrad Publishing Company as a proofreader, and at Q & R Clinic as a business stenographer. On Oct. 14, 1947, she married Henry Ritz in New Salem. She enjoyed gardening, canning, Artex painting, reading, and after the children were grown, she worked for the Census Bureau for 11 years. She was a member of Farmers Union and the North Dakota Pork Producers. Doris was loved and respected by all who knew her. We could not have asked for a better mother and role model. And she was a heck of a card player.

She is survived by three daughters, Patti Thomas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kathi Runge, Mandan, and Lauri (Frank) Klein, Bismarck; two sons, Alan (Jill) Ritz, Bismarck, and Don (Diane) Ritz, Albuquerque, one sister, LaVerne Lottes, Colorado; one brother, Glenn (Connie) Schwinkendorf, Mandan; nine grandchildren, Shannon (David) Lee, Albuquerque, Heather (Seyi) Osuntokun, Georgia, Casey Ritz, Nevada, Jordan Ritz, Mandan, Jennifer (Bryan) Turnbow, Ben (Rebecca) Hafner, Rebekah (Eric) Wallen, all of Bismarck, Derek (Amanda) Ritz, and Dustin (Nickole) Ritz, Albuquerque; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Howard (Lois) and Donald (Lorraine), two sisters, Larraine (Roy) Johnson and Alta (Billy) Bethke and one brother-in-law DuWayne Lottes.

Memorials to be sent to the State Library Audio Books or the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, State of North Dakota.

