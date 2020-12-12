Menu
Doris Ritz
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Doris Ritz

Doris M. Ritz, 94, Mandan, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service for family will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan with Pastor Bruce Adams officiating. Inurnment will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. State COVID-19 guidelines will apply for all attendees with masks mandatory.

Doris was born Aug. 25, 1926, south of Judson to Albert and Elsie (Werchau) Schwinkendorf. She was raised on a farm south of New Salem and graduated from New Salem High School. Her grandfather and great-grandfather were founding members of Bethel Church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married and so were all of her children. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was the first woman elected to Bethel Consistory. Following high school Doris worked at Conrad Publishing Company as a proofreader, and at Q & R Clinic as a business stenographer. On Oct. 14, 1947, she married Henry Ritz in New Salem. She enjoyed gardening, canning, Artex painting, reading, and after the children were grown, she worked for the Census Bureau for 11 years. She was a member of Farmers Union and the North Dakota Pork Producers. Doris was loved and respected by all who knew her. We could not have asked for a better mother and role model. And she was a heck of a card player.

She is survived by three daughters, Patti Thomas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kathi Runge, Mandan, and Lauri (Frank) Klein, Bismarck; two sons, Alan (Jill) Ritz, Bismarck, and Don (Diane) Ritz, Albuquerque, one sister, LaVerne Lottes, Colorado; one brother, Glenn (Connie) Schwinkendorf, Mandan; nine grandchildren, Shannon (David) Lee, Albuquerque, Heather (Seyi) Osuntokun, Georgia, Casey Ritz, Nevada, Jordan Ritz, Mandan, Jennifer (Bryan) Turnbow, Ben (Rebecca) Hafner, Rebekah (Eric) Wallen, all of Bismarck, Derek (Amanda) Ritz, and Dustin (Nickole) Ritz, Albuquerque; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Howard (Lois) and Donald (Lorraine), two sisters, Larraine (Roy) Johnson and Alta (Billy) Bethke and one brother-in-law DuWayne Lottes.

Memorials to be sent to the State Library Audio Books or the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, State of North Dakota.

Please sign Doris' guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you. Our parents Ted & Lelah Ritz & Henry & Doris not only were family but very good friends. They had fun gambling trips together. We were always excited when Henry & Doris would come to our house to visit. Doris was a very special lady & will be missed. Hugs to all of you & a very special one to Patti. Janice, Corrine, David, Don & Randy Ritz
Janice Ritz
December 15, 2020
So Sorry to hear of Doris death , she was a wonderful person. Many good memories of her at Bethel. I remember her singing in the choir as well. Prayers for you all. Wish this Covid wasn´t going on so we could meet and say HI .
Marcy Dawson
December 14, 2020
I have thought about your Mom so often and how special a lady she was. I always enjoyed the times we had when she and my Mom lived at Library Square. Sure do miss them. Prayers to you and your family. Thinking of you.
Deb Held
December 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for all of the family at this difficult time. My Auntie was a great person she will be missed by all. God Bless
Bonnie Fisher
December 12, 2020
