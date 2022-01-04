Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Lazz Ekre
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W
Dickinson, ND

Dorothy Lazz Ekre

Dorothy Ekre, 94, of Dickinson, formerly of Beach, passed away Dec. 30, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Dorothy was born April 4, 1927 on the family farm southeast of Golva to the late Anton and Mary Lazz. Dorothy was one of eleven children. She attended grade school at the Barthel School in the country. She graduated from Beach High School class of 1944 at Beach. She met and married Bob Ekre in 1946. Dorothy was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Beach, Order of Eastern Star, Ace of Clubs Homemakers, 4-H Leader. She attended painting classes with Rosemary Landsberger of Bismarck and enjoyed many other activities other than helping on the farm, such as gardening, sewing, painting (mostly oil), dancing, reading, and going on tours. She raised two children Karen and Harlan.

After retiring from the farm, Bob and Dorothy built a house in Beach where they lived for 16 years. They then moved to Dickinson to Hawks Point Retirement for 4 ½ years. With health declining they moved to Park Ave Villa.

She is survived by her children Karen Zicarelli of Palo Alto, Calif., and Harlan Ekre of Bloomington, Minn.; grandchildren Roberta Zicarelli and Gregory Zicarelli of Palo Alto, Calif.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Ekre; brothers Chester, Raymond, Lawrence, Frank, Stanley and Edward; sisters Gertrude, Ann, Caroline, and Florence.

The family requests no flowers or memorials.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home - Dickinson


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Dorothy was such a positive influence in my life growing up. I reconnected with her over the last 5 years. I will miss her.
Ann Johnson Bredemeier (Karen´s friend)
January 5, 2022
I´m so sorry for your loss.
Karen Stewart ( Ed Kouba´s daughter)
Friend
January 4, 2022
Dorothy was a favorite of my mother who also was named Dorothy. She spoke highly of her and also of her children that I had met at family engagements. Condolences to the family.
John Gartner
Family
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results