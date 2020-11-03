Sister Dorothy Helbling

Maple Mount, Ky. -- Sister Dorothy Helbling, 92, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph of Maple Mount, died Nov. 1, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph. She was in her 73rd year of religious life.

A native of St. Anthony, Sister Dorothy was an Ursuline Sister of Mount Calvary, then an Ursuline Sister of Belleville, Ill., before the merger of that community with Mount Saint Joseph in 2005.

She taught at St. Mary High School, Bismarck, 1954-58, and Bishop Ryan High School, Minot, 1958-74. She served as superior of the Ursuline Sisters of Belleville for 24 years.

Survivors include the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral and wake service will be private. The funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Saint Joseph.

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.

Donations in honor of Sister Dorothy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.