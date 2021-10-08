Dorothy McLaughlin

Dorothy M. McLaughlin, 91, Bismarck, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Baptist Home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1313 E. Century Ave, Bismarck.

Dorothy Marie was born in Max on Dec. 1, 1929, to Ole and Ella Songstad. She was raised and educated in Max. In the late 1940s, she married Lester McLaughlin and they made their home in Bismarck, where they became parents to Caroline and Edwin. In 1968, a work transfer for Lester moved the family to Fargo. Lester passed away in June 1983 and shortly after that, Dorothy returned to Bismarck, where she resided since.

Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, volunteered at the Baptist Home and was very active in the local VFW. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and putting together jig saw puzzles. She also never turned down an opportunity to go fishing, something her and Lester enjoyed doing and she continued doing with her son Ed.

She is survived by her son, Edwin (Naomi) McLaughlin, Pelican Rapids, Minn.; step grandson, Corey (Brenda) Langness; step great- and great-grea-grandchildren, Brittny (Randy) Iverson and their daughter, Olivia, and Kayla (Vance) Christianson and their children, Blayke and Russell; sister, Betty Schmelzer; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; daughter, Caroline; parents, Ole and Ella Sonstag; and siblings, Shirley Miller, Lois Ortega, Edward Songstad and Donald Songstad.

