Dorothy Jean (Strang) Motl

BISMARCK - Dorothy Jean (Strang) Motl, 90, of Bismarck, passed away on April 16, 2022, at St. Vincent's Nursing Home Bismarck, ND. She went to be with her heavenly Father peacefully in her sleep after a few weeks of hospice care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Church of St. Anne's with Rev. Jeff Zwack as celebrant. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan thereafter.

Visitation for Dorothy will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 5-8:00 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a Vigil and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Dorothy was born on May 17, 1931, to Stewart and Lillian (Hanson) Strang in Dawson, ND.

On April 11, 1953, she married Albert Motl at St. Paul's Church in Tappen, ND. During their beautiful 61 years of marriage, they had three children: Michael, James, and Shelly. Her family knew her as a kind and loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Dorothy will be especially remembered for her passion in faith, community, and family. She was very active in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the St. Anne's Council of Catholic women. Her family was very important to her as well as the many friends made throughout her lifetime.

We will all be forever blessed by God for having her in our lives and her memory lives in the hearts of her children: Michael (Karri) Motl of Bismarck, ND, James (LaShell) Motl of Fargo, ND, Shelly (Ted) Sease of Bismarck, ND; grandchildren, Cody (Danielle) Motl, Ryan (Ivy) Motl, Patricia Motl, Elliott Motl; Thomas Sease; Kyle Sease; greatgrandchildren, Emery, Teegan, Payton, and Kolby Motl; her siblings: Lorraine Olson of Mayville, ND; Donald Strang and his wife, Alinet, of Mesa, AZ; sisters-in-law, Audrey Strang of Steele , ND and Janice Strang of Hutchinson, MN; also many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Dorothy in death is her husband, Albert Motl, the love of her life; her parents, Stewart and Lillian; and brothers, Norman and Horace Strang.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of St. Anne or the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery.

