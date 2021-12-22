Dorothy Schmitz

Dorothy (Kilzer) Schmitz, 83, Bismarck, passed away at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the Corpus Christi Church website.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Dorothy (Kilzer) Schmitz, Bismarck was born June 15, 1938, in Hettinger County. She was reunited in heaven with her loving husband Alvin on Dec. 18, 2021. She received her education in Bentley, at New England-St. Mary's, at Dickinson State University, and Northern State University-Aberdeen, South Dakota. She began her career as a teacher in Golva where she met and married Alvin in 1959. They farmed near Golva until moving to Bismarck in 1986 where she worked as a counselor. She enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, reading, praying the Rosary, playing cards, sewing, puzzles, and musicals. She especially liked spending time with friends and at book club.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Mike (Tad Hilborn), Pat (Brenda), Mary, Theresa (Scott Fritton), Ron (Cindy) and Jack (Allison); grandchildren, Adam Martin (Louisa McIntyre); Holli and Jordan Schmitz; Sam (Ellen), Jennifer, Beth, Rachel and Ben Fritton, Paul (Natalie) Nation; April (Nick) Ulrich and Cameron Schmitz; Morgan (Grant Toler) and Kyle Schmitz; great-grandchildren, Henry and Arianna Ulrich and Annabelle Fritton. She is also survived by brothers Ralph (Marcia) Kilzer and Robert (Katherine) Kilzer as well as family friend Krista Martin.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Alvin and her parents Jean (Ferguson) and Alois Kilzer.

