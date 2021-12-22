Menu
Dorothy Schmitz
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Dorothy Schmitz

Dorothy (Kilzer) Schmitz, 83, Bismarck, passed away at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the Corpus Christi Church website.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Dorothy (Kilzer) Schmitz, Bismarck was born June 15, 1938, in Hettinger County. She was reunited in heaven with her loving husband Alvin on Dec. 18, 2021. She received her education in Bentley, at New England-St. Mary's, at Dickinson State University, and Northern State University-Aberdeen, South Dakota. She began her career as a teacher in Golva where she met and married Alvin in 1959. They farmed near Golva until moving to Bismarck in 1986 where she worked as a counselor. She enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, reading, praying the Rosary, playing cards, sewing, puzzles, and musicals. She especially liked spending time with friends and at book club.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Mike (Tad Hilborn), Pat (Brenda), Mary, Theresa (Scott Fritton), Ron (Cindy) and Jack (Allison); grandchildren, Adam Martin (Louisa McIntyre); Holli and Jordan Schmitz; Sam (Ellen), Jennifer, Beth, Rachel and Ben Fritton, Paul (Natalie) Nation; April (Nick) Ulrich and Cameron Schmitz; Morgan (Grant Toler) and Kyle Schmitz; great-grandchildren, Henry and Arianna Ulrich and Annabelle Fritton. She is also survived by brothers Ralph (Marcia) Kilzer and Robert (Katherine) Kilzer as well as family friend Krista Martin.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Alvin and her parents Jean (Ferguson) and Alois Kilzer.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Dec
22
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Dec
23
Visitation
8:30a.m.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Dorothy was such a dear sweet person. I met her at BND on coffee breaks. Shelly and I would visit with her once a month at her home when she could no longer come to our monthly lunches. It was a time I always looked forward too. God's blessings to her family.
Gayle Heinle
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss of Dorothy. When she would call to cancel her meals on wheels, she was so sweet and dear to us. She loved her Lord. She would tell me how she appreciated all her friends and family that spent time with her, going to lunch and bible studies. Many blessings to your family at this time.
Judy Meidinger
December 22, 2021
