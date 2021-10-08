Menu
Dorothy Zentner
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Dorothy Zentner

Dorothy M. Zentner, 94, died Oct. 5, 2021, in New Salem. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. Visitation will be held an hour before Mass, with a rosary said at 9:30 a.m. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Burial will be held at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Dorothy was born Feb. 1, 1927, the daughter of Alex and Barbara (Gaffrey) Hager in Berwick. She was raised in the Towner area. Dorothy attended a small one-room country school. After eighth grade graduation, she worked at the family farm so that her older brother could attend high school. She continued working on the farm until she was 21 years old. She then left and went to Bismarck where she attended St. Alexius School of Nursing, graduating with a Licensed Practical Nursing degree. In 1957, she went back to school and earned her Registered Nursing Degree. Dorothy loved being a nurse and continued working at St. Alexius Hospital for 40 years until her retirement in 1988. She belonged to the North Dakota Nurses Association. She met Jack Zentner and they were married in 1964.

Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Bergetta Jorde, Towner, and Alyce Grahm, England; brother, Joseph Hager, Yuma, Ariz.; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Mary Jo and Bill Wocken; granddaughters, Jill (Scott) McGregor and Traci (Jim) Johnson, Savage, Minn.; stepdaughter-in-law, Alice Zentner, Palmer Lake, Colo.; two grandsons, Jack Zentner, Atlanta, Ga., and Daniel (Katy) Zentner, San Antonio, Texas; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; stepson, Jerry Zentner; step grandson, Michael Zentner; sisters, Sister Mary Anella, Theresa Slyter, Ann Hager, Cecelia Smith and Lucy Hager; and brothers, Emmanuel Hager and Frank Hager.

Memorials may be given to Church of Corpus Christi or the University of Mary Nursing program.

To share memories of Dorothy and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
9:30a.m.
ND
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
1919 N Second St., Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
May God be with your family during her journey to heaven. With Gods love peace will come to all. Our prayers are with your family.
Kenneth and Susanna Jorde
Family
October 13, 2021
From a long time ago when I worked at St. Mary's I knew Kate and remember that little girl Mary Jo. Condolences to you and the family
Mary Ebach
Other
October 9, 2021
