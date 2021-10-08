Dorothy Zentner

Dorothy M. Zentner, 94, died Oct. 5, 2021, in New Salem. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. Visitation will be held an hour before Mass, with a rosary said at 9:30 a.m. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Burial will be held at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Dorothy was born Feb. 1, 1927, the daughter of Alex and Barbara (Gaffrey) Hager in Berwick. She was raised in the Towner area. Dorothy attended a small one-room country school. After eighth grade graduation, she worked at the family farm so that her older brother could attend high school. She continued working on the farm until she was 21 years old. She then left and went to Bismarck where she attended St. Alexius School of Nursing, graduating with a Licensed Practical Nursing degree. In 1957, she went back to school and earned her Registered Nursing Degree. Dorothy loved being a nurse and continued working at St. Alexius Hospital for 40 years until her retirement in 1988. She belonged to the North Dakota Nurses Association. She met Jack Zentner and they were married in 1964.

Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Bergetta Jorde, Towner, and Alyce Grahm, England; brother, Joseph Hager, Yuma, Ariz.; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Mary Jo and Bill Wocken; granddaughters, Jill (Scott) McGregor and Traci (Jim) Johnson, Savage, Minn.; stepdaughter-in-law, Alice Zentner, Palmer Lake, Colo.; two grandsons, Jack Zentner, Atlanta, Ga., and Daniel (Katy) Zentner, San Antonio, Texas; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; stepson, Jerry Zentner; step grandson, Michael Zentner; sisters, Sister Mary Anella, Theresa Slyter, Ann Hager, Cecelia Smith and Lucy Hager; and brothers, Emmanuel Hager and Frank Hager.

Memorials may be given to Church of Corpus Christi or the University of Mary Nursing program.

