Duane Dick

Duane D. Dick, 83, died on Oct. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to the current pandemic, the church service is limited to 50 people with an overflow of 50 people in another area of the church. The service livestream will be available on Faith Lutheran's Facebook page.

Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Duane was born in McClusky on March 20, 1937 to Reinhold and Emma (Bossert) Dick. He graduated from McClusky High School in 1955. After high school, Duane joined the Marines. He then moved back to North Dakota and resided for the rest of his life in Bismarck.

Duane married Marge Reiswig on July 1, 1961.

He started working in Bismarck doing concrete construction and then went on to work for Albrecht's Frozen Foods for many years. He came to find his favorite job being the owner of Runway Express Mart until his death. Duane was definitely a people person. He loved going to his store, seeing and talking to his customers every day. When he went to work, it really wasn't like going to work – as he loved it so much. He was very successful at it due to his past experience in the food service industry.

His first passion when it was time to relax was being with Marge at their lake home at Brush Lake, followed by fishing at Lake Sakakawea or elk hunting in Colorado.

Duane is survived by his two children, Jeff (Terry) Dick, Bismarck, and Mary (Steve) Selzler, Bismarck; six grandchildren, Marlowe (Christy) McDowell, Rapid City, S.D., Randall (Nate) McDowell, Thief River Falls, Minn., Zachary (Brooke Lentz) Selzler, Las Vegas, Nev., Lexi (Cody) Macdonald, Bismarck, Sarah Selzler, Bismarck, and Emily Dick, Bismarck; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tarryn, Max and Carson McDowell; sisters, Delma Morey, Carmel, Ind., Delaine Poppke, Bismarck, Dorothy Vogel, Bismarck, and Diane Becker, Bismarck; and brother, David Dick, Bismarck.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge; and brother, Don.

