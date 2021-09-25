Duane Gartner

Duane Gartner, 85, Mandan, passed away Sept. 11, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9th at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, the family will begin greeting guests at 9:30 a.m. The Deacon John Paul Martin is officiating.

Burial will follow the memorial service at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Rice.

After the graveside service, all are invited to a luncheon at the Watering Hole Bar & Grill in Fort Rice.

Our dear Duane (Dewy) Gartner was born on August 18, 1936, to John and Florence (Flora Knoll) Gartner in Fort Rice, N.D. Everyone who met him were blessed in his presence by his purity of heart, love of God, family, and our country. He was a positive, active soul with many interests, and would always take on a job. Whether it be with his dad in his early Fort Rice years selling gas and minnows, or later in life at HIT in Mandan. He loved gift-giving, going to the casino, family gatherings, (where there was always a softball game or a game of cards) and telling jokes!

In his words, he eventually "retired" to a group home in Mandan. There, he inherited a family of residents and caregivers that were loved by Duane. We extend an enormous thank you to them for their love, care, and companionship.

Duane will rest in peace with his father and mother; brothers, Richard (Sonny), John (Junny), Donald (Donnie) and James; sisters, Irene, Dorothy Mae, and Mary Darlene; grandparents, Paul Gartner and Katherine Lockner and step-grandfather, John Lockner. Those left to keep his memory alive are his nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him dearly.

