Duane Kapustensky
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Duane Kapustensky

Duane Kapustensky "Kap", 72, of Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away on December 8th, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado.

A committal service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Duane was born May 21st, 1948 in Bismarck, ND to Sam and Katherine Kapustensky. He attended Bismarck High School and graduated from the University of North Dakota. He married Debra Kuhlmann in Denver, Colorado. He worked as a computer programmer for PERA for many years and retired from there. In his earlier years, he served in the Army National Guard. He loved hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He had great character, a big heart, and continuous generosity.

Duane is survived by his son, Andy Kapustensky and wife Brandy, as well as his daughter, Amy Kapustensky of Denver, Colorado.

Love knows no boundaries and while "Kap" is no longer with us, his spirit will always be around us. "Kap" will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Arrangements with Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Committal
11:00a.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
ND
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kap Has a huge family of friends, and just about everyone he met becomes a pal, buddy ETC. Bless you KAP, and following seas.
Jerry Stein
December 17, 2020
Duane and I were good friends in high school. A friendship that is truly remembered! Rest In Peace my friend. And, to the family your grief is shared.
Kenneth Reed
December 15, 2020
Janessa Guardiola
December 14, 2020
