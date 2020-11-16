Duane Reister

Duane Reister, 82, Bismarck, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at St. Vincent's Nursing Home, with his wife of 40 years, Barbara, by his side. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service.

Duane was born June 20, 1938, in Medina to Herbert and Esther Reister. He attended Medina High School and graduated from North Dakota State University in 1961 with a degree in pharmacy. For several years he was the owner of Clinic Pharmacy at Mid Dakota Clinic. Prior to retirement in 2011, Duane worked at the New Salem Pharmacy.

He was married to his wife, Barbara, on Aug. 21, 1980.

Duane enjoyed hunting and photography, but his greater interest, for over 50 years, was trapshooting. He held various offices at the Bismarck Gun Club and the ND Trapshooting Association. It brought Duane such joy when Barbara became interested in the sport. They spent many years competing together in local, state, and national tournaments.

Duane is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Craig (Christine) Reister, Mahtomedi, Minn., and Robert Reister, Bismarck; five grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Samuel, Matthew and Ella Reister.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials can be directed to the Bismarck Cancer Center, Central Dakota Humane Society or the organization of your choice.

To share memories of Duane and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.