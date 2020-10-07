Duane Rub

Duane Edwin Rub, 85, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, at the Baptist Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at GracePoint Church, Bismarck.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. For those who cannot attend the services, they will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Duane was born on May 11, 1935 in Bentley to Adolph and Margaret (Crary) Rub. From 1955 to 1957 he served as Specialist 3rd class in the United States Army. While in the military he was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Army Marksmanship Award. On June 2, 1957, he married the love of his life Marlys Magstadt in Elgin. Together they raised their children on the family farm, located south of New Leipzig until 1993, when they moved to Bismarck. Their marriage of 62 years was blessed with devoted love.

Duane spent most of his life as a dedicated farmer and rancher with his wife by his side. In addition to farming, he later sold insurance, worked at Perry Funeral Home, and compassionately cared for his clients at Pride Inc. and Community Options.

Duane was a faithful follower of Jesus and was active in the Zoar United Methodist Church in New Leipzig where he served as a class leader, Sunday school teacher and youth group leader. He enjoyed Bible study and small groups in church. He greatly loved cheering on his children and grandchildren in all their activities. Duane took pleasure in tending to his yard, playing Bingo, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. He was a patient, kindhearted and fun-loving man, it didn't matter to him if you were family or friend, you were loved unconditionally. His laughter was contagious and will be remembered and missed. Through his example, countless hours and endless energy, he gifted us with so many beautiful memories; so much more than words could describe.

Duane will be deeply missed by his son, Jeffrey (Jana) Rub; daughters, Gaylene (Perry) Kudrna, Charlotte (Joel) Friedt, and Dayna (Ryan) Bitz; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, J.R (Kathy) Rub; sister, Geri Heyne; sister-in-law, Luella Gupman; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Duane was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Marlys; parents, Adolph and Margaret Rub; brother-in-law, Victor Magstadt; sister-in-law, Alta Magstadt; brother-in-law, Philip Gupman; and one nephew, John Gupman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GracePoint Church or the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.