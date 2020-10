Duane Spooner

April 19, 1952 - Oct. 19, 2020

FARGO - Duane C. Spooner, 68, Tappen, died Monday, Oct. 19, in Essentia Health.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tappen. The service will be livestreamed on Boulger Funeral Home's website.

