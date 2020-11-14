Duane Ziesch

The funeral for Duane Dale Ziesch, Pettibone, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pettibone. A recording of this service will be available on Duane's obituary page on the Eddy Funeral Home website. Prayer service and visitation will be held 6 p.m. Sunday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pettibone. A military burial will immediately after service at Bethlehem Cemetery, Pettibone. Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home,

Duane Ziesch was born Feb. 15, 1945 in Jamestown to August and Emma (Leapaldt) Ziesch. He was baptized, confirmed and married at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pettibone. He married Karen (Whetham) on Nov. 2, 1968 after returning from Vietnam. They lived in the country, farmed and ranched in Kidder County. Duane was retired but worked part-time as a Veterans Service Officer for Kidder County up until his death. He also retired from the North Dakota National Guard. He served with the American Legion Post #205, Woodworth. He was very active in the Democratic National Party. He enjoyed playing card games and loved Christmas carols.

Duane died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the VA hospital in Fargo. He was 75 years old.

Duane leaves a wife, Karen (Whetham), Pettibone; three children Dianna (William) Wynns, Lebanon, Tenn., Dawn (Jay) Mock, Bismarck, and Michael Ziesch, Bismarck; six grandchildren John Moore, Tyler and Kristen Wynns, and Michael, Nicholas and Christopher Mock; two brothers, Robert Ziesch, Pettibone, and Delton Ziesch, Des Moines, Iowa; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Reinhold Schmidt, Fargo, Harry Schmidt, Steele, Delores Ziesch, Pettibone, Susan and Tom Koplin, Avon, Minn., Vicki and Robin Ward, Lincoln, Neb., Sandra and Charles Counts, Livingston, Mont., John and Leona Whetham, Billings, Mont., and Alan Veen, Billings, Mont.

He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Lois and Verla Schmidt, Darlene Giger and Ardelle Loose.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Legion Post, Woodworth or Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pettibone. The family is sensitive to the current pandemic situation and understands your absence. For those attending the services, masks will be recommended and social distancing will be recognized.