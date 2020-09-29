Menu
Dwaine Anderson

Dwaine Anderson, 87, formerly of Underwood, passed away Sept. 27, 2020 at Miller Pointe a Prospera Community in Mandan. A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church in Underwood. Interment will be held in the St. Bonaventure's Catholic Cemetery with military rites provided by the Turtle Lake American Legion.

Dwaine was the oldest child of Ted and Evelyn Anderson of Underwood. He graduated from Underwood High School and then spent 21 years in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his brothers, Jim (Kathie), Blaine (Bobbi), Leo (Kathy); his sisters, Verdjie Emineth, Donna Mindt and Carol Wright and many nieces and nephews.

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
