Dwayne Grotewold

Dwayne Grotewold, 95, Bismarck, died Sept. 24, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

