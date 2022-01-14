Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dwight Froelich
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Dwight Froelich

Dwight "Whitey" Froelich, 76, of Mandan, passed away January 11, 2022, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at New Song Church, Bismarck, ND. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan, ND.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with Dwight's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Jan
17
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Jan
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Song Church
3200 North 11th St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May you find comfort in the Lord during this time of sadness and sorrow. I´m so sorry for your loss and sending my thoughts and prayer to all the family.
Mata Kathy
Family
January 17, 2022
Linda & family. Our deepest sympathy to all of you. We sure enjoyed working the Hostfest with you guys. Was a really fun time. Whitey will sure be missed. Always smiling. RIP
Glenda & Don Vogel
January 14, 2022
RIP Whitey. You will be missed but always kept in our hearts and minds.
Carol Berger
Friend
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results